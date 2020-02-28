Is Fallon Getting Kinky on 'Dynasty'? (VIDEO)

Thank you, ma'am, may we have another?

Ever since we first met her sticking it to those business bros in the first episode, Dynasty's Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) has been the alpha of Atlanta. So of course she has the wardrobe to match her dominating energy. We just didn't think it went this deep into the "dom" part.

Why 'Dynasty' Is More Than a Guilty Pleasure This addictive reboot is honoring the ABC classic without relying on carbon copies of its characters.

In tonight's episode, "That Wicked Stepmother," the sharp-tongued heiress slips into something that just can't be comfortable in an effort to, as she puts it, "spice things up" with beau Liam (Adam Huber). And let's be honest, she looks amazing. Always does, right? It's unfortunate that Liam—who is easily one of the hottest hotties in Hotlanta—won't get to enjoy it more, but maybe he should have called ahead to warn her that he was bringing home company. Especially company that has a curfew!

Elsewhere, the episode finds Dominique (Michael Michele) calling in a favor from Culhane and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) plotting once again, while Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) step up their twisted battle for the affections Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood). Maybe they should try something with leather straps, too.

