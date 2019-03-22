The CW's 'Dynasty' Finds Its Dominique Devereaux in Michael Michele

Dreams do come true, people: Michael Michele is returning to primetime soapdom!

The CW has just announced that the veteran of Star and Central Park West — where she slayed before slaying was a thing as Soho art-gallery sophisticate Nikki Sheridan — will be joining Dynasty's current season as Blake's half-sister and pop-culture icon, Dominique Devereaux.

Why 'Dynasty' Is More Than a Guilty Pleasure This addictive reboot is honoring the ABC classic without relying on carbon copies of its characters.

O.G. fans recognize this as the role created by Diahann Carroll during the ABC run from 1984-97 and from the character breakdown, this version of D.D. is gonna be as epic as Michele and Carroll.

"The matriarch of the Colby family and half-sister of Blake Carrington, [Dominique] is a fabulously elegant, self-made woman, known for her outrageous fashion sense and penchant for drama. Dominique will return to Atlanta after a long stint in New York City where she spent the past several years seeking fame and adulation... to no avail. Now Dominique is home to reconnect with her estranged children, but does she really want to be part of their lives, or will she just disappoint them all over again? And what will the Carringtons have to say about her sudden, mysterious return?"

The character's arrival comes at the perfect time, as the sophomore reboot has just lost Nicollette Sheridan's pot-stirring Alexis. Those of us Dynasty diehards who have been getting a kick out of the CW's updated take on the '80s serial have been dying for Dominique to show up. And even though this version of the series showcases a level of diversity unimaginable back when Diahann Carroll brought a darker shade of soap to the storylines, we are still thrilled to see what Michele's diva (recurring for now, but could become full-time is Season 3 happens) has in store for Fallon and company.

Dynasty, Fridays, 8/7c, The CW