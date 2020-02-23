Skeet Ulrich & Marisol Nichols to Depart 'Riverdale' Following Season 4

It would appear The CW's Riverdale will bid farewell to two familiar faces at the end of its current season as stars Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols prepare to depart.

The actors who have been part of the show since Season 1 announced their exits simultaneously on Sunday, February 23. In statements released to TV Line, Ulrich and Nichols provided some reasoning behind the decision.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich's statement reads. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in font of the camera and behind. But I've decided it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."

Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, father to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), has a few other projects currently in the works including the film BIOS with Tom Hanks and a new series titled #FreeRayShawn.

As for Nichols, she stated, "I had an incredible time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and working with my amazing cast, who became family. We had so many wonderful times together during the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We really do have the best fans ever," she continued. "I am looking forward to the next chapter and am excited about the future."

Nichols who has appeared in the role of Hermione, mother to Veronica (Camila Mendes), is set to appear alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in the forthcoming film Spiral.

Details about how their characters' storylines will proceed have not been given at this time, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did confirm the exits in an additional statement, providing some hope for potential returns in the future.

"Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people. I'm grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work onn the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they're always welcome back in Riverdale."

Let us know what you think about the surprising departures in the comments below, and don't miss Rivderdale on The CW.

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW