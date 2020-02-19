What's Coming and Going From Netflix in March 2020
March is shaping up to be a good streaming month for Netflix subscribers as the platform just released its slate.
Returning favorites and fresh titles are among the lineup including third seasons for Ozark (March 27), On My Block (March 11) and Elite (March 13). Plenty of films are scheduled to arrive as well, along with various new series.
Below, catch the full roundup and don't miss out on what's coming to Netflix this March.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBD
ARASHI's Diary — Voyage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The English Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 1
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
GoodFellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 6
Guilty — NETFLIX FILM
I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM
Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY
Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 11
The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 13
100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME
Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM
The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME
Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY
Maska — NETFLIX FILM
The Platform— NETFLIX FILM
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultras — NETFLIX FILM
Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 23
Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM
The Occpant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Blood Father
Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Decline — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM
Leaving This Month:
Marvel Studios' Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
F the Prom
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
Eat Pray Love
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3
Coraline
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Batman Begins
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Wild Wild West