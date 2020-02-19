What's Coming and Going From Netflix in March 2020

March is shaping up to be a good streaming month for Netflix subscribers as the platform just released its slate.

Returning favorites and fresh titles are among the lineup including third seasons for Ozark (March 27), On My Block (March 11) and Elite (March 13). Plenty of films are scheduled to arrive as well, along with various new series.

Below, catch the full roundup and don't miss out on what's coming to Netflix this March.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBD

ARASHI's Diary — Voyage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The English Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ladies Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 6

Guilty — NETFLIX FILM

I am Jonas — NETFLIX FILM

Paradise PD: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Protector: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spenser Confidential — NETFLIX FILM

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City — NETFLIX FILM

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream — NETFLIX FILM

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: to Steal or Not to Steal — NETFLIX FAMILY

Marc Maron: End Times Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

March 11

The Circle Brazil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 13

100 Humans — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BEASTARS — NETFLIX ANIME

Bloodride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Elite: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go Karts — NETFLIX FILM

Kingdom: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Girls — NETFLIX FILM

The Valhalla Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women of the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved — NETFLIX ANIME

Feel Good — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Archibald's Next Big Thing: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Buddi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Letter for the King — NETFLIX FAMILY

Maska — NETFLIX FILM

The Platform— NETFLIX FILM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultras — NETFLIX FILM

Tiger King — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 23

Sol Levante — NETFLIX ANIME

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Curtiz — NETFLIX FILM

The Occpant (Hogar) — NETFLIX FILM

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Blood Father

Unorthodox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Decline — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Il processo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncorked — NETFLIX FILM

Leaving This Month:

Marvel Studios' Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

F the Prom

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

Eat Pray Love

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Collection : Classic: Collection 3

Coraline

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Batman Begins

Charlie's Angels

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West