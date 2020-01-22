What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2020
Netflix is gearing up for a big month with a stellar February lineup filled with new originals, returning favorites, and more.
Among the notables are Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, the sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and new series Gentefied.
What's Coming and Going From Netflix in January 2020
'Sex Education,' 'Grace and Frankie,' 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and more return in the new year.
The Notebook also is back streaming just in time for Valentine's Day, while movie buffs who enjoyed the buzzy Uncut Gems can catch the Safdie Brothers' previous film, Good Time, beginning February 11. Catch the full month's lineup below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBD
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie's Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Is al-Masih Actually the 'Messiah'? Viewers Weigh In on the Netflix Series
The show asked Twitter fans to cast their vote and the results may surprise you.
February 2
Sordo — NETFLIX FILM
Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 5
Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME
February 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Lock & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Who Killed Malcolm X?
February 8
The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM
February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY
Polaroid
February 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Q Ball
Blocked or Not? Would You Survive Netflix's 'The Circle'? (QUIZ)
Do you have what it takes to outsmart others with social media savvy?
February 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM
February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 15
Starship Troopers
February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 21
A Haunted House
Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM
February 22
Girl On The Third Floor
'Locke & Key': Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Mystery Series Adaptation
Get your first look at the spooky key art for the series based on the graphic novels of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.
February 23
Full Count
February 25
Every Time I Die
February 26
I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 28
All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM
Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 29
Jerry Maguire
Leaving This Month:
Clouds of Sils Maria
District 9
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
The 2000s: Season 1
Charlotte's Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Lincoln
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Our Idiot Brother
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air