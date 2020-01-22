What's Coming and Going From Netflix in February 2020

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Netflix is gearing up for a big month with a stellar February lineup filled with new originals, returning favorites, and more.

Among the notables are Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico, the sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before, titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and new series Gentefied.

The Notebook also is back streaming just in time for Valentine's Day, while movie buffs who enjoyed the buzzy Uncut Gems can catch the Safdie Brothers' previous film, Good Time, beginning February 11. Catch the full month's lineup below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBD

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Taj Mahal 1989 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

February 2

Sordo — NETFLIX FILM

Team Kaylie: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 5

Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage — NETFLIX ANIME

February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Lock & Key — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Holo Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Who Killed Malcolm X?

February 8

The Coldest Game — NETFLIX FILM

February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama — NETFLIX FAMILY

Polaroid

February 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Q Ball

February 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — NETFLIX FILM

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Isi & Ossi — NETFLIX FILM

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 15

Starship Troopers

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Spectros — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 21

A Haunted House

Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Gentefied — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch Techs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puerta 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

System Crasher — NETFLIX FILM

February 22

Girl On The Third Floor

February 23

Full Count

February 25

Every Time I Die

February 26

I Am Not Okay With This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 28

All The Bright Places — NETFLIX FILM

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita — NETFLIX FILM

Queen Sono — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Restaurants on the Edge — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unstoppable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving This Month:

Clouds of Sils Maria

District 9

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

The 2000s: Season 1

Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Lincoln

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Our Idiot Brother

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air