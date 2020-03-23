Sarah Wayne Callies Says 'Council of Dads' Is 'Not a Show about Grief' (VIDEO)

After being diagnosed with cancer, a young father, Scott (Tom Everett Scott), tells his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies), he wants three of the most important men in his life to step in should she or their kids need help.

A heavy, heartbreaking concept, but Callies promises Council is "not a show about grief, it's a show about living."

On March 24, we meet the trio — Scott's oncologist and Robin's best bud (J. August Richards), his oldest friend (Clive Standen) and his AA sponsee (Michael O'Neill) — as Robin learns that being strong for her family isn't a one-person job.

Notes Callies, "It's so much easier to say 'Anything you need, you let me know, I’ll be there' than 'I need you.'"

Catch an exclusive sneak peek at the series below with a special clip.



Council of Dads, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 10/9c, NBC