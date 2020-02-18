TV News Roundup: Kenan Thompson & Hasan Minhaj at White House, 'Plot Against America' Trailer
Kenan Thompson & Hasan Minhaj Head Up White House Correspondents' Dinner
HBO Releases The Plot Against America Trailer
The limited series starring John Turturro, Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, and Morgan Spector, follows an alternate history for America which sees the country turn to fascism. The story is told through the eyes of a New Jersey-based Jewish family. The Plot Against America, which hails from The Wire and The Deuce's David Simon and Ed Burns, will debut Monday, March 16 at 9/8c on HBO.
On My Block Sets Season 3 Return
#OnMyBlock Season 3 premieres March 11 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/ijKn7N3Aq0
— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 18, 2020
The Netflix series will be back for Season 3 on Wednesday, March 11. Mark your calendars and catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 which are streaming now on the platform.
Vida Drops Season 3 Teaser
Starz unveiled their Season 3 teaser for the series Vida, which includes plenty of bar shenanigans, including a "queercinera." The show is slated to return on Sunday, April 26, as the tale of two Mexican-American sisters from Los Angeles' Eastside continues.