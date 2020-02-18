TV News Roundup: Kenan Thompson & Hasan Minhaj at White House, 'Plot Against America' Trailer

Meaghan Darwish
Kenan Thompson Hasan Minhaj
NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews; Courtesy of Hasan Minhaj

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW TUESDAY TV NEWS:

Kenan Thompson & Hasan Minhaj Head Up White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act) have been announced as this year's host and featured entertainer of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, respectively. "Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I'm thrilled they'll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy," Chief White House Correspondent for ABC News and president of the WHCA, Johnathan Karl said in a statement. "We're looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism in the past year."

Kenan Thompson Talks His 'Saturday Night Live' Legacy and Hosting 'Studio C – Live from NYC'

Kenan Thompson Talks His 'Saturday Night Live' Legacy and Hosting 'Studio C – Live from NYC'

The funnyman also reveals his all-time favorite sketches.

HBO Releases The Plot Against America Trailer

The limited series starring John Turturro, Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, and Morgan Spector, follows an alternate history for America which sees the country turn to fascism. The story is told through the eyes of a New Jersey-based Jewish family. The Plot Against America, which hails from The Wire and The Deuce's David Simon and Ed Burns, will debut Monday, March 16 at 9/8c on HBO.

Winona Ryder, John Turturro Cast in Alternate-History 'The Plot Against America'

Winona Ryder, John Turturro Cast in Alternate-History 'The Plot Against America'

The 'Stranger Things' actress and 'Night Of' actor will star in the HBO drama based on Philip Roth's novel.

On My Block Sets Season 3 Return


The Netflix series will be back for Season 3 on Wednesday, March 11. Mark your calendars and catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 which are streaming now on the platform.

TV Insider Podcast at ATX TV Festival: Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi & Melissa Fumero

TV Insider Podcast at ATX TV Festival: Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi & Melissa Fumero

The 'David Makes Man,' 'grown-ish,' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' stars gave us the scoop at the annual TV festival.

Vida Drops Season 3 Teaser

Starz unveiled their Season 3 teaser for the series Vida, which includes plenty of bar shenanigans, including a "queercinera." The show is slated to return on Sunday, April 26, as the tale of two Mexican-American sisters from Los Angeles' Eastside continues.