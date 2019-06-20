TV Insider Podcast at ATX TV Festival: Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi & Melissa Fumero

In the latest episode of the the TV Insider Podcast, we traveled to wonderful Austin, Texas, for the recent 2019 ATX Television Festival, held for the last eight years (or seasons, as they like to say). The festival celebrates all things TV with panels featuring favorites series, top talent, current issues, as well as exciting TV reunions.

This year, TV Insider was on the ground during ATX to witness a myriad of panels — and we moderated a few, with our Jim Halterman helming Inside the Writer's Room: VIDA and Lifetime's 35th Anniversary, as well as a panel for the new season of Paramount's Yellowstone.

In this episode, we spoke with Phylicia Rashad, best known for The Cosby Show but also her more recent work in TV, film (the Creed movies), and theater (she won the Tony in 2004 for A Raisin in the Sun). And she's back on TV this summer in the new OWN series David Makes Man. She also received the ATX Award of eXcellence at this year's festival.

Also, Melissa Fumero is as happy as we are that comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine found a new home on NBC last year after being canceled by Fox. She talked about her hopes for the upcoming seventh season, working with husband David Fumero (Power, LA's Finest) on the comedy, and her moderating gig at the festival for the Netflix comedy, One Day At A Time.

Finally, she's gone from black-ish to her own series, Freeform's grown-ish, but Yara Shahidi had much to say about inhabiting the role of Zoey Johnson. She also weighed in on the show's current storyline which sees Zoey dealing with the repercussions of cheating on a college test and the fallout that ensues.

Listen to the podcast here, or you can download on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher, as well as anywhere you find your podcasts:

Also, if you missed our previous podcast featuring Vida creator Tanya Saracho and cast member Raul Castillo (Looking), check it out here:

