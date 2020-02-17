14 Best ‘Bachelor’ Memes From Peter Weber’s Season So Far (PHOTOS)

We have just about a month left of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and while it’s been a little all over the place, we do have to thank the 28-year-old for inspiring some of the best Bachelor Nation memes we’ve seen in a long time.

From #ChampagneGate to windmill jokes to Peter’s gnarly face scar, the season has produced some fantastic online content. In fact, sometimes the memes have been more interesting than the episodes themselves! Sorry Peter, but it’s the truth. 

Though we still have plenty of time for more hilarity to ensue, below are some of the funniest Bachelor memes of the season thus far.

When Their First Destination Outside of the Mansion Was Cleveland

While other seasons have taken the contestants to incredible destinations all over the world and in the United States, the women this season had to pretend to be excited to leave the mansion for none other than Cleveland, Ohio. Needless to say, their lukewarm reaction was priceless.

Mykenna’s Interesting Facial Reactions

 

Nobody, probably since Olivia Caridi on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, has had more meme-worthy facial expressions than Mykenna. Not only did she do weird things with her tongue, but she basically became Grumpy Cat.

Peter Falling In Love With Madison

 

Peter recently told frontrunner Madison that he was in love with her, but she revealed to him the importance of having a partner who has a strong faith. Also, in a promo video for the remainder of the season, she revealed she’d have a problem with Peter sleeping with other women.

#ChampagneGate

 

We really don’t need to explain the amazingness that was #ChampagneGate. In fact, it’s probably the most incredible thing to ever happen during a season of The Bachelor.

Where’s the Substance?

 

We don’t want to paint this season with a broad brush, but based on some of the conversations that have occurred thus far, some of these women don’t necessarily scream “marriage ready.”

The Hannah Brown of it All

Hannah Brown’s re-entrance into Peter’s life at the beginning of the season — and the rumors that she’s going to return at the end of the season — have really sent people over the edge.

Sorry, Peter

 

Peter, we love you. But we also love to laugh at your expense.

