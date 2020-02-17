14 Best ‘Bachelor’ Memes From Peter Weber’s Season So Far (PHOTOS)

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

We have just about a month left of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and while it’s been a little all over the place, we do have to thank the 28-year-old for inspiring some of the best Bachelor Nation memes we’ve seen in a long time.

From #ChampagneGate to windmill jokes to Peter’s gnarly face scar, the season has produced some fantastic online content. In fact, sometimes the memes have been more interesting than the episodes themselves! Sorry Peter, but it’s the truth.

Though we still have plenty of time for more hilarity to ensue, below are some of the funniest Bachelor memes of the season thus far.

When Their First Destination Outside of the Mansion Was Cleveland

Chris Harrison: “And our travel starts… IN CLEVELAND!”

Every single girl:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MTPMEqbVou — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) January 28, 2020

While other seasons have taken the contestants to incredible destinations all over the world and in the United States, the women this season had to pretend to be excited to leave the mansion for none other than Cleveland, Ohio. Needless to say, their lukewarm reaction was priceless.

Mykenna’s Interesting Facial Reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snatchelor (@its_thesnatchelor) on Feb 3, 2020 at 8:31pm PST

Nobody, probably since Olivia Caridi on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, has had more meme-worthy facial expressions than Mykenna. Not only did she do weird things with her tongue, but she basically became Grumpy Cat.

Peter Falling In Love With Madison

Madison: “If he sleeps with anyone else, it’s going to be hard for me to move forward”

Everyone in #BachelorNation:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IUCtX29K4g — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) February 11, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snatchelor (@its_thesnatchelor) on Feb 10, 2020 at 5:39pm PST



Peter recently told frontrunner Madison that he was in love with her, but she revealed to him the importance of having a partner who has a strong faith. Also, in a promo video for the remainder of the season, she revealed she’d have a problem with Peter sleeping with other women.

#ChampagneGate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor Memes 💣 (@the.bachelor.memes) on Jan 13, 2020 at 7:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor-ish (@bachelorish) on Jan 13, 2020 at 6:00pm PST

We really don’t need to explain the amazingness that was #ChampagneGate. In fact, it’s probably the most incredible thing to ever happen during a season of The Bachelor.

Where’s the Substance?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snatchelor (@its_thesnatchelor) on Feb 6, 2020 at 6:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor Memes (@shesallbach) on Jan 13, 2020 at 12:10pm PST



We don’t want to paint this season with a broad brush, but based on some of the conversations that have occurred thus far, some of these women don’t necessarily scream “marriage ready.”

The Hannah Brown of it All

Bachelor producers when Peter asks Hannah to join the house #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rTFuVUZPkH — The Everygirl (@TheEverygirl_) January 7, 2020

How this season is gonna end #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QjSwmcvZqy — Jodi Polasky (@jodelynnsky) January 14, 2020

Hannah Brown’s re-entrance into Peter’s life at the beginning of the season — and the rumors that she’s going to return at the end of the season — have really sent people over the edge.

Sorry, Peter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Snatchelor (@its_thesnatchelor) on Jan 6, 2020 at 5:53pm PST



Peter, we love you. But we also love to laugh at your expense.

