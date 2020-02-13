How Well Do You Know 'Peraltiago' on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'? (QUIZ)

To love Brooklyn Nine-Nine is to love Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero), and their utterly adorable relationship.

Their support for each other, belief in each other and all-around wholesomeness is as heartwarming now as their first kiss was in Season 4. These two are proof that putting two widely-shipped characters together doesn’t make them boring: If anything, it can make them both stronger.

How well do you know "Peraltiago"? Take this quiz to see if you’re as obsessed as Boyle with these two lovebirds.