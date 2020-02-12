Everything We Know About 'Westworld' Season 3 So Far

It's been nearly two years since we last visited Westworld, and as many of the characters entered the "real world," Season 3 is shaping up to be unlike anything fans have seen so far on the HBO show.

From the premiere date and trailers to key art and casting, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of the highly-anticipated return of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's Westworld.

Premiere Date

The series will return Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO. Despite not knowing too much about the plot points, it seems too coincidental that the premiere is taking place on the Ides of March. Known as the day Caesar died, March 15 is a day on the Roman calendar which is seen as a deadline for settling debts. Perhaps that's a hint as to what lays ahead?

Episodes

Westworld's third season will include eight episodes — this total is down two from the prior seasons, which both had ten episodes. Viewers can catch the series on HBO, with HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

The Cast

Returning stars include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Meanwhile, a slew of newbies are joining the scene as Aaron Paul (as Caleb), Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan join in on the fun.

Plot

Not much is known, but details about the time and setting have been teased. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was unveiled that the title for this season would be "The New World," whereas Season 1 was known as "The Maze" and Season 2 was "The Door." This suggests more action will be taking place beyond the Delos Inc. theme park known as Westworld, which makes sense since many characters escaped their confines in Season 2's finale.

Meanwhile, in a date announcement video, viewers learned more about the year in which the season is set as global tragedies throughout the years are explored until there's a divergence in February of 2058 which disrupts a system that was put in place in 2039 to keep the world at peace. "For the first time, history has an author, a system," the narrator says of the 2039 event. "And up until very recently, the system was working." So, fans should keep those dates in mind moving forward.

As for Season 3's biggest addition, Paul's character Caleb works in construction, which is teased in the trailers that have been released so far.

Key Art

On February 12, HBO unveiled Season 3 key art which contained the tagline "Free Will Is Not Free." The image features a robotic figure — possibly Paul's character Caleb's robot George — hunched over and trudging through sands as a futuristic cityscape dwells in the background.

Trailers

Only two teasers featuring characters and footage have been shared. The first one debuted ahead of the Game of Thrones series finale in May 2019 and focused on Paul's character, while viewers were treated to an even better look at Season 3 with the San Diego Comic-Con trailer in July 2019. No trailers have been released yet in 2020.

Westworld, Season 3, Premieres Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HBO