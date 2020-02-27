'Westworld's Aaron Paul on Caleb's Role in Dolores' Season 3 Story

Are all humans bad news? And is the world beyond the robot-populated theme park Westworld really free?

In Season 3 of the puzzle-box drama of the same name, these are the questions that escaped "host" Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), a now-sentient android, must face after she encounters Caleb, played by new cast member Aaron Paul. The Breaking Bad Emmy winner clues us in.

Caleb is a construction worker and petty criminal who, like the robots in the park, exists in his own loop. Why is that?

Aaron Paul: It's how a lot of people live their lives. They wake up, go to work and do their job in order to survive. Caleb is always trying to break out of this routine. But he just can't — and there may be a very specific reason for that. The hosts will slowly realize how humans are also stuck in these endless loops.

What is Caleb's impact on Dolores?

She sees that outside of the walls of Westworld, it's not too different from inside. Maybe [human] society is also being controlled in a way by a bigger umbrella. So she starts to have empathy for some of the people living within that society. Caleb is her first introduction to the goodness this world has to offer. He will challenge her idea of the human race.

The series highlights the dangers of runaway technology. Do you have those fears?

I haven't owned a computer in over 10 years. And I've been toying around with going back to a

flip phone. Smartphones are made to be so addictive. It's a slippery slope.

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere, March 15, 9/8c, HBO