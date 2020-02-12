Should 'NCIS' Explore a Gibbs-Jack Romance? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 17, Episode 15 of NCIS, "Lonely Hearts."]

Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Jack (Maria Bello) don't have "a thing" on NCIS. That should sound very familiar to NCIS: Los Angeles fans. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) denied having "a thing" for years, and now they're married. Could the Season 17 Valentine's Day episode be setting the stage for an at least moderately successful (especially given Gibbs' romantic history) relationship?

After Jack finds a box of chocolates and a dozen roses (but no note) on her desk, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) suggests she has a secret admirer. However, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) thinks it's obvious who sent them (Gibbs). "Don't even go there. I told you, we do not have a thing," Jack insists. Gibbs taking a chocolate and kissing her on the cheek on the way to the crime scene doesn't exactly help her case.

He's not "the kind of guy to send a valentine," she also says, but she, like the entire office, thinks it's likely him. When she thanks him for the gifts, however, he reveals he didn't even know the date. "I wish I'd thought about it," Gibbs admits, suggesting that he might have given her something for the holiday if he had.

Then who is Jack's secret admirer? No one, it turns out, because there was a delivery mix-up. The gifts were for Sloane Jackston (Desi Dennis-Dylan) in HR, from her husband. Sloane got Jack's valentine, which had a note — from her daughter, Faith.

Meanwhile, Gibbs runs into his old friend Phil (Don Lake) during the investigation; Phil's girlfriend, Stacy (Daphne Zuniga) is briefly the team's prime suspect. After the success Phil has had with online dating — barring, you know, almost being murdered for being with Stacy — he suggests Gibbs give it a try. He even makes him a profile and gets him a new cell since the app won't even work on Gibbs' flip phone.

It looks like Gibbs is considering it as his finger hovers over "Get Started." He did, after all, admit earlier that work and his boat aren't "enough" and he gets lonely. He also expressed concerns about whether or not he's cut out for a relationship. Is that why he throws Phil's new phone into the fireplace? Or might it be that he already knows the woman he wants to at least try to be with?

Could a romantic relationship between Gibbs and Jack work out? Maybe, maybe not. Should NCIS give it a try? It has been some time since we've seen Gibbs give love a chance (or learned about another ex). Jack might be the best candidate at the moment, and those two certainly deserve a bit of happiness.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS