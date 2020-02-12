'AGT: The Champions' Finale: Find Out Which Guests Will Perform With the Finalists

America's Got Talent: The Champions has been treating viewers to jaw-dropping performances all season long, so what better way to cap it off than with more?

As is always the case with AGT, the finale won't just crown a winner (ultimate Champion, in this case) in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel along with host Terry Crews. Special guests will also take the stage with the finalists, and TV Insider has learned exclusively who will be performing.

The guest performers will include KISS, Travis Barker (with finalist V. Unbeatable), Lindsey Stirling (with finalist the Silhouettes), Kodi Lee (AGT Season 14 winner), Shin Lim (AGT Season 13 winner and AGT: The Champions Season 1 winner) and Colin Cloud, Kseniya Simonova (with finalists Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler Figueroa), and Modern Circus Mega Mix.

The AGT: The Champions Season 2 finalists are Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouetttes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V. Unbeatable.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Season Finale, Monday, February 17, 8/7c, NBC