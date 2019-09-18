'America's Got Talent' Season 14: And the Winner Is...

It's been a season filled with touching stories, heart-stopping performances, shocking votes, and Golden Buzzers, and it was all leading up to one moment: the latest winner of America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday, the 10 finalists — V. Unbeatable (dance group), Detroit Youth Choir (youth choir), Emanne Beasha (singer), Ryan Niemiller (comedian), Voices of Service (singing group), Light Balance Kids (LED dance group), Benicio Bryant (singer), Tyler Butler-Figueroa (violinist), Kodi Lee (singer/musician), and Ndlovu Youth Choir (youth choir) — performed one last time in hopes of winning over America for the final vote.

And on Wednesday, it was time to find out who won Season 14. First, host Terry Crews announced the Top 5: Voices of Service, Ryan Niemiller, V. Unbeatable, Kodi Lee, and Detroit Youth Choir.

Then, in the final minutes, Crews announced that the winner is ...

Kodi Lee!

"I feel so amazing," he said.

Voices of Service finished in fifth, V. Unbeatable in fourth, Ryan Niemiller in third, and Detroit Youth Choir second.

Prior to that big moment, the two-hour finale featured special performances from the 10 finalists paired with celebrity guests.

Ndlovu Youth Choir and Kygo's performance of "Higher Love" transitioned into Detroit Youth Choir and Macklemore's "Can't Hold Us" to kick off the night.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Brian King Joseph joined forces on their violins for Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," leading into Light Balance Kids taking the stage with a special guest star: Paula Abdul!

Lang Lang dazzled on the piano before being joined by Emanne Beasha.

Ryan Niemiller said he got into comedy to get into wrestling, and he teamed up with his favorite wrestler Chris Jericho for an act that included judge Simon Cowell's face on a dummy and time in the ring.

Benicio Bryant performed "Baila Baila Baila" and "Taki Taki" with his idol, Ozuna.

V. Unbeatable joined judge Julianne Hough for the world premiere performance of her new single, "Transform."

Voices of Service and Billy Ray Cyrus performed a song he wrote, "Some Gave All."

Cher had everyone on their feet with a performance of "Waterloo."

And winner Kodi Lee teamed up with Leona Lewis on "You Are the Reason."

Congratulations to Kodi Lee!