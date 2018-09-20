Shin Lim Wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ — Did the Right Person Win? (POLL)

America’s Got Talent crowned its Season 13 winner in Wednesday night’s finale episode, with magician Shin Lim taking home the top honor.

The 26-year-old Massachusetts native impressed viewers and the judges each week with his up-close tricks and baffling illusions. Lim went head-to-head with violinist Brian King Joseph and dance group Zurcaroh in the final three after the night began with 10 competitors.

With such a wide range of talents, it was certainly anyone’s game to win, but Lim’s tricks were enough to give him an edge. A former pianist, Lim’s bout with carpal tunnel syndrome forced him to find a new pastime — magic.

Tyra Banks announced Lim as the winner, and he was speechless as the confetti fell from the ceiling. During the finale he performed for American Ninja Warrior‘s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, who were at his table, and for viewers at home. Banks joined them at the table for Lim’s set of card tricks.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

As a magician, Lim will fit right into the Las Vegas landscape, as he’ll headline his own show from November 2 to November 4 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. The winner also took home a prize of $1 million.

So did the right contestant win? There were certainly other fan favorites to choose from. Let us know what you thought of the reveal in the poll below.