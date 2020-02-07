Get to Know Sally Field's Janice in 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' (VIDEO)

Sally Field's Janice is one of four ordinary people brought together in AMC's anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, but there's something extra special about her character written by creator, executive producer, and star Jason Segel.

"Janice is actually based on my relationship with my mom, who I love dearly, and I wanted to write something in honor of her," Segel says in TV Insider's exclusive feature on the character.

"Janice is someone who has dedicated their life to all of the things you are told you're supposed to do and want to do: becoming a wife and a mother," he continues. "And as those roles become less vital day to day, what do you do with your identity?"

In the 10-hour series, a diverse group of people who know something is missing in their lives is brought together by chance (or by design?) when they come across a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. The mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges lead them to a mystery and a world of possibility and magic.

The series also stars Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley. Along with Segel, Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones serve as executive producers.

Dispatches From Elsewhere, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 1, 10/9c, AMC