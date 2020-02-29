Jason Segel on the True Story Behind AMC's 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

After a decade on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, Jason Segel realized he had no idea what he wanted to do next or who he was in his thirties. "That was a scary and interesting feeling," he says. "And I wanted to write about that."

The result is this trippy, Wizard of Oz–esque journey for four strangers who become teammates in a scavenger hunt: numb Peter (Segel), lonely Simone (Eve Lindley), serious Fredwynn (André Benjamin) and aging Janice (Sally Field).

Whether they're participating in a game, a cult or a government experiment is up for debate. But Segel, who says he stumbled into a similar kind of "crazy experience" in real life, leads us to believe its intentions are good.

"I found it really moving that people in different stages of life, from different walks of life, were all taking part in this thing because something was missing from their lives," he says. "We're supposed to see our differences. I wanted to make a show about how we're much more similar than we realize."

Dispatches From Elsewhere, Series Premiere 10/9c, AMC