Patrick Dempsey Sets Post-'Grey's Anatomy' Network TV Return With CBS Pilot

McDreamy lives — sort of.

Patrick Dempsey may be returning to network television with the CBS political drama pilot, Ways & Means, TVLine reports. Dempsey is set to star as "a powerful Congressional leader who, after having lost faith in politics, finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young Congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create." Can the two of them save American politics without anyone finding out what they're up to?

Ed Redlich and GOP political consultant Mike Murphy are set to write the script. They will also executive produce with Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally, and Nina Tassler, with Joannie Burstein as a co-executive producer.

15 'Grey's Anatomy' Exits Ranked From Most to Least Climactic (PHOTOS) The abrupt departure of Justin Chambers is just the latest in a long succession of cast member exits from the ABC drama.

As Grey's Anatomy fans will recall, Dempsey's Derek Shepherd was killed off following a car accident in 2015. Since then, he's starred in the movie Bridget Jones's Baby, Epix mini-series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, and Sky's Devils.

Dempsey's previous TV credits include guest spots on Private Practice (as Derek), The Practice, Once and Again, and Will & Grace during its original run.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ways & Means could join a CBS lineup that includes sequel series Clarice, a spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs. That show was given a series commitment in January. Other pilots ordered by the network include Chuck Lorre's B Positive, Queen Latifah's The Equalizer, and David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer.