Meet the Cast & Characters of 'Manhunt: Deadly Games' (VIDEO)

A new Manhunt begins in the anthology series with Deadly Games, now airing on Spectrum Originals (moving from Discovery Channel after the first season, Unabomber).

The cast recently sat down with TV Insider's Damian Holbrook to offer an overview of the series and the complex nature of their characters, the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, and more.

The series chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following a deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games. While the wrongly-accused Richard Jewell (Mindhunter's Cameron Britton) fights the FBI and tries to clear his name, the agency hunts for serial bomber Eric Rudolph (Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston).

To prepare for the role, Britton did "the inverse" of what he usually does. Rather than "focus on the character's strengths and their beliefs," he looked to Richard's "doubts and faults," the actor says. "You can watch the tapes from interviews when he thought he was a hero to months later when he was thought to be a villain, he's actually a lot stronger of a person and a lot more grounded."

"The question always was somewhere in the back of her mind was maybe he did do it and I don't think that was ever really true at some deep level," Judith Light explains of her character, Richard's mother Bobi. Arliss Howard's Earl Embry was another person who didn't think it was Richard.

Watch the video above for more from Britton, Light, Arliss Howard, Jack Huston, Kelly Jenrette, and Gethin Anthony.

How Much Does 'Nora From Queens' Borrow From Awkwafina's Own Life? (VIDEO) The actress talks her Comedy Central sitcom and the dream-casting of BD Wong and Lori Tan Chinn as her onscreen family.

Manhunt: Deadly Games, Available Now, Spectrum On Demand