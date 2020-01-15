Who's 'Outlander's Hottest Couple? The Cast Weighs In Ahead of Season 5 (VIDEO)

It's nearly time for Outlander to return for Season 5 and ahead of the premiere, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin made the rounds at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour.

While on rotation, the stars stopped to tease TV Insider about what's in store for fans when new episodes begin airing February 16. In the video above, the stars share some Season 5 tidbits, weigh in on being considered "hot couples," and much more.

Things kick off with Balfe humming the classic Wedding March — only to be joined by Heughan! — hinting at Roger (Rankin) and Brianna's (Skelton) upcoming nuptials. "There may be weddings..." Balfe adds. Like, more than one? Ahh!

Whether or not another pair ties the knot, Heughan clearly has some strong feelings about fans considering Roger and Brianna the show's "hot new couple" over the more established Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe).

"This is something we need to have a little conversation about," the actor says saying before Balfe interrupts, "Do we? Can't we just give up the ghost and let the young ones have their moment?"

But Heughan won't let it go. "I was upset by that," he jokes before conceding that he's happy to pass the torch, in a way. See what else they had to say about Season 5 in the interview above and don't miss the show's return next month.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, Starz