Worth Watching: Shakira & Taylor Swift in the Spotlight, Double the Ted Bundy, 'BoJack Horseman' Rides Off

A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour (8/7c, HBO): Hips don't lie. Neither does talent, and this promises to be one of the biggest weekends yet — in terms of TV exposure — for the Colombian superstar siren (recently profiled on 60 Minutes). In advance of Shakira's halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez during Sunday's Super Bowl, this special goes behind-the-scenes of her recent tour and features music from her stop at the Los Angeles Forum.

Miss Americana (streaming on Netflix): Getting up close and personal with Taylor Swift, this documentary (which premiered at Sundance) shows the superstar in a reflective mode about a life in the spotlight and her ever-evolving career. Miss Americana also depicts Swift waking up to the power of her platform when she embraces political activism, shedding her cultivated nice-girl image.

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (streaming on Amazon Prime Video): Unlike most serial-killer profiles, this five-part docuseries focuses on the women who fell under Ted Bundy's spell — primarily his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly, breaking their silence after 40 years. (The special coincides with the re-release of an expanded update of Elizabeth's memoir, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.) Also featured are survivors of his attacks, victims' loved ones, law enforcement and journalists involved with the notorious case.

The Kendalls, and Falling for a Killer producer-director Trish Wood, are also featured on ABC's 20/20 (9/8c) in a special two-hour report that updates the newsmagazine's own reporting on Bundy with footage from ABC News archives.

BoJack Horseman (streaming on Netflix): Another Netflix era ends with the final eight episodes of the award-winning animated satire. Can the Hollywood horse (voiced by Will Arnett) finally have found redemption through rehab? Anyone who knows BoJack knows it won't be that easy, as he is forced to confront past mistakes which are legion. Yet somehow darkly amusing.

Inside Friday TV: If a double dose of Ted Bundy isn't enough, Netflix also goes the true-crime route with a second season of I Am a Killer, featuring interviews with death-row inmates… The wrestling Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, tag-team on Nickelodeon's hidden-camera prank show The Substitute (8/7c). Nikki goes undercover in three costumes to fool unsuspecting students, while Brie directs from the control room… Danny (Scott Caan) is in peril on CBS's Hawaii-Five-0 (8/7c) when he is involved in a serious car crash with the "girl of his dreams" in an area that's far from any help… Things get sticky on CBS's Blue Bloods (10/9c) when Frank (Tom Selleck) looks into an internal conflict after an undercover officer accuses a fellow policeman of brutality… In advance of next week's Iowa Caucus, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is the top-of-show interview guest on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher (10/9c).