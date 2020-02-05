Meet Lasalle's Replacement on 'NCIS: New Orleans' (PHOTO)

While Pride (Scott Bakula) is off on his own in the March 8 episode of NCIS: New Orleans, the team searches for a missing Marine and meets a new compatriot.

TV Guide Magazine is revealing exclusively that the cast addition is Charles Michael Davis, aka charming, confidant, even justifiably cocky Quentin Carter, who transfers to the New Orleans office at Pride's request.

"He's good at his job, competitive, and he likes to stand on his own," says Davis of his high-achieving agent.

An ex-Marine from a military family, Carter fills the slot left by dear, departed Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black).

"We knew we needed someone exciting who could challenge the team — and Pride," says exec producer Christopher Silber. "Quentin has this history of moving from post to post, doing great things, but then pissing someone off and getting moved again."

On his first case, he takes over!

NCIS: New Orleans, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS