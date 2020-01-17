Is al-Masih Actually the 'Messiah'? Viewers Weigh In on the Netflix Series

[Warning: The below contains some spoilers for Season 1 of Messiah.]

Netflix's Messiah poses a difficult question to viewers — are all miracles real or can they be fabricated?

The show investigates this through the lens of CIA officer Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who digs into a man named al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi) who's been gaining international attention through publicized disruption. His actions beg the audience and Eva to question if he's actually performing miracles or just pulling one over on everyone.

So where do viewers stand when it comes to al-Masih? Do they think he really is the Messiah? Netflix posed that question via a poll on the show's official Twitter handle this week. The results? A majority 65.3 percent of voters said no, he isn't the Messiah.

Based on all the information we’ve been given, the question remains: is al-Masih really the Messiah? — MESSIAH (@MessiahNetflix) January 15, 2020

Below, we're taking a look at some of the responses fans have had to the poll findings. Where do they stand? Check out the varying thoughts, opinions and theories left in the comments and tune into Messiah to decide for yourself.

Why does the little girl die, if he's not the 2nd coming?

Keep in mind what he said at the reflecting pool. — Brian Hinde (@bhinde99) January 15, 2020

Best prediction I saw was on reddit, apparently he is the anti christ and jibril will be the true messiah. Either way hurry up I'm dying for season 2 — Jason (@AFCxO) January 15, 2020

I agree...now I'm hooked!!! Great first season! — Kareem (@CrispyKareem) January 15, 2020

Okey! So, my head says he isn't but my heart says he is. 😩 Need season 2 asap😭🙏❤ — zaid. (@zvck_music) January 15, 2020

I think he is something not fully normal. Hard to say what side he's really on (heaven, hell), though... Or something in between. I mean, Good Omens played both sides, and that was fun. I'm excited because of the many possibilities. — Ralph Kruhm (@ralph_kruhm) January 15, 2020