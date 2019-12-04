'Locke & Key': Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Mystery Series Adaptation

Netflix is setting a date for its highly anticipated mystery series Locke & Key, based on the bestselling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Don't miss out on a coming-of-age tale that explores the mystery of love, loss, and unshakable family bonds when it debuts Friday, February 7 on the streamer.

The story follows the three Locke siblings and their mother who, after their father is murdered, move into their "ancestral home." There, they'll discovery the home is filled with magical keys that could be connected to their father's death. Along the way they'll explore the powers contained within the keys, but their curiosity awakens a demon hellbent on stealing them away.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix has unveiled a look at the show's key art (see below).

The series comes from Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) who bring the fan-favorite story to life with the help of an ensemble cast.

Included in the show's large call sheet are: Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, and Griffin Gluck as Gabe.

Don't miss the series when it hits Netflix early next year, and stay tuned for any additional announcements about the show before then.

Locke & Key, Series Premiere, Friday, February 7, Netflix