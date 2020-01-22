'Riverdale' Returns With a Cherry Bomb-shell Moment (VIDEO)

Hello, daddy. Hello, mom. It's your.. Ch-ch-ch-cheryl Blossom! And she is leaving it all on the field.

Tonight's return of Riverdale may be entitled "Varsity Blues," but Chapter 67 is all about the Red Hot One (Madelaine Petsch) in the above exclusive clip that sees our favorite archer outside of Star City leading the River Vixens in a sideline routine set to The Runaways's 1976 rocker, "Cherry Bomb."

In the scene, which comes just as Riverdale High's football team readies to take on Stonewall Prep for the championship, La Blossom is flanked by Ronnie (Camila Mendes) and her beloved Toni (Vanessa Morgan) as she urges her sisters-in-pep to "cheer our Bulldog brethren on to victory...and slay."

And even though we can't spoil whether Archie (KJ Apa) and his squad take the title or not, there is no doubt the real winners are Cheryl fans. Ch-ch-ch-check it out above..

Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW