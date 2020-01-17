Freeform at TCA: 'grown-ish' and 'Good Trouble' Renewed, 'The Thing About Harry' Sneak Peek & More

Plenty of announcements were among Freeform's Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour presentation.

On the docket for the day were renewal announcements, special finales, series orders and much more. Below, we're breaking down the key news and notes to come out of the event.

Roush Review: 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' in an Edgy Family Comedy Freeform's bawdy new comedy from Josh Thomas ('Please Like Me') puts an Australian free spirit in charge of two quirky half-sisters.

Last Summer Ordered to Series

Last Summer, from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, has been ordered to series. Max Winkler is set to executive produce and direct the pilot episode. Described as an unconventional thriller set over three summers in a small Texas town from '93 to '95, the story follows the disappearance of a teen named Kate, and the seemingly unrelated rise to popularity of Jeanette. Episodes are told from both girls' perspectives which will cause viewers to constantly shift their loyalties while watching. Last Summer stars Chiara Aurelia, Mika Abdalla, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Nathaniel Ashton and Brooklyn Sudano.

grown-ish and Good Trouble Renewed

Fan favorites grown-ish and Good Trouble are sticking around a bit longer as Freeform announced they've been renewed for a fourth and third season respectively.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay on FX

Freeform's newest series Everything's Gonna Be Okay is slated to air its pilot on FX Wednesday, January 22 at 10/9c, bringing it to an even wider audience as it grows a fan base.

Party of Five to Party for Finale

Freeform has set a season finale date for its critically-acclaimed reboot Party of Five. The Wednesday, March 4 episode will begin at 8:30/7:30c on the network and air as a 90-minute special. Ahead of the next episode, a clip was also released, teasing some sibling tension — check it out above.

Siren Sets Premiere Date, Releases First Look

Siren will return this spring on Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c for a two-hour back-to-back episode premiere. After Ben's decision to let the reporter die at the end of last season, it has ripple effects on his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a new threat arrives at Bristol Cove in the form of a sophisticated mermaid. This and much more awaits fans when Siren returns this April. Catch a sneak peek look at the new season with the photo above.

The Thing About Harry and Valentine's Programming

In conjunction with the network's other holiday programming formats, "Love However the FF You Want," is a slate timed to Valentine's Day and is beginning Saturday, February 8 on Freeform. Along with featuring a themed episode of Good Trouble, Deadpool, Pitch Perfect 2 and The Other Woman will make their Freeform debuts during the slate.

Among the premieres taking place is the debut of The Thing About Harry, a new original Valentine's Day film. When former high school enemies are forced to share a vehicle to travel to a friend's engagement party, a bond begins to form. Check out a clip from the highly anticipated title above, and don't miss The Thing About Harry when it airs Saturday, February 15 at 8/7c.