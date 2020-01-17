Canceled TV Shows 2020: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

Sorry For Your Loss

The 2020 TV season has begun and with it comes a diverse slate of programming. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.

But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." While some series are finishing on a pre-planned, well-thought-out high note, other shows' lifespans have been cut prematurely short. So, sadly, here's a list of all the TV shows you'll be saying goodbye to this year.

Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.

CBS

Criminal Minds, 15 seasons

The CW

Arrow, 8 seasons

History Channel

Vikings, 6 seasons

Netflix

Lucifer, 2 seasons on Netflix (5 total)**Renewed for a fifth and final season in June 2019

Bojack Horseman, 6 seasons

Dear White People, 4 seasons

Showtime

Homeland, 8 seasons

Cinemax

Strike Back, 8 seasons

Pop TV

Schitt's Creek, 6 seasons

TNT

Claws, 4 seasons

Facebook Watch

Sorry for Your Loss, 2 seasons

Limetown, 1 season