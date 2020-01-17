Canceled TV Shows 2020: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
The 2020 TV season has begun and with it comes a diverse slate of programming. There are plenty of exciting, original pilots on the horizon and just as many reboots/revivals in the works, as well.
But like the saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new." While some series are finishing on a pre-planned, well-thought-out high note, other shows' lifespans have been cut prematurely short. So, sadly, here's a list of all the TV shows you'll be saying goodbye to this year.
Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.
CBS
Criminal Minds, 15 seasons
The CW
Arrow, 8 seasons
History Channel
Vikings, 6 seasons
Netflix
Lucifer, 2 seasons on Netflix (5 total)**Renewed for a fifth and final season in June 2019
Bojack Horseman, 6 seasons
Dear White People, 4 seasons
Showtime
Homeland, 8 seasons
Cinemax
Strike Back, 8 seasons
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek, 6 seasons
TNT
Claws, 4 seasons
Facebook Watch
Sorry for Your Loss, 2 seasons
Limetown, 1 season