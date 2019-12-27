'The Mandalorian' Renewed, Plus Find Out When Season 2 Will Be Released (PHOTO)

The first season finale of The Mandalorian may have just dropped on Disney+ Friday, but fans don't have to wait to find out when they'll see all their favorites — especially Baby Yoda — again.

Just hours after the release of the finale, "Redemption," showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed that the series will be back for another season — and revealed when — on Twitter. (The renewal had never been officially announced.) "Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," he wrote. Along with that reveal, he also posted a photo of a Gamorrean, a Star Wars species of green-skinned porcine humanoids. Might that be a tease about what to expect when the series returns?

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

"Jon has spoken," the Disney+ Twitter account wrote in reply to the news.

Jon 👏 has 👏 spoken 👏 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 27, 2019

Season 1 premiered when Disney+ launched on November 12. The eight episodes were released weekly. It stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, a bounty hunter.

We'll have to wait to find out exactly when Season 2 will premiere.

