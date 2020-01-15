How Did That Major Flash Cameo in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Happen?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover]

The latest Arrowverse crossover — so big that it aired in five parts, across two months, in two different years — featured quite a few memorable and surprising cameos.

Fans saw actors reprise their DC roles (including Smallville, Batman, Birds of Prey, and others). Tom Ellis showed up as Lucifer, even after the actor claimed he wouldn't be in it. And the Arrow episode, the fourth part of the event, featured one that was a major secret.

In the hour, Barry (Grant Gustin) became separated from Oliver-as-Spectre (Stephen Amell), Sara (Caity Lotz), J'onn (David Harewood), and Kate (Ruby Rose) in the Speed Force and while some of the subsequent scenes were from previous moments in the Arrowverse, there was a new one that took place in S.T.A.R. Labs.

TV Barry found himself face-to-face with another Barry Allen — played by Ezra Miller! "What the hell is this?" Miller's Barry asked. "I'm asking myself the same question," Gustin's responded. "Literally."

Miller plays Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC movies and has already appeared in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. He is set to reprise the role in a Flash movie in July 2022.

In fact, Miller's Barry thought TV Barry was cosplaying as him. The confusion continued as they introduced themselves and admired each other's suits. "This should be impossible now," Gustin's Barry insisted soon before Miller's character disappeared.

"How about that? Ezra is one of a kind," Gustin wrote in the caption of a series of photos of the two Flashes on Instagram after the episode. "So glad we could make this happen and keep it a secret until today."

And it was a secret from everyone. "You kept this secret so well. None of us knew!!!" Melissa Benoist (Kara/Supergirl) commented on the post. "Or did they know?! Was I the only one that didn't know?!"

The DC Comics account thanked Gustin "for helping us keep one of the most epic secrets in the multiverse."

So, how did that major cameo come about? "Gentleman and scholar, @JimLee, was instrumental in making that moment happen," producer Marc Guggenheim shared on Twitter. Lee is DC Comics' Chief Creative Officer.