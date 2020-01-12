Has 'Bachelor' Peter Weber's Final Rose Ceremony Happened Yet?

Though Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor only just began, usually by this point in seasons past eager fans could find out who won the leading man’s heart thanks to spoilers.

However, that hasn’t happened this year, and Peter has been very open about the fact that no one will be able to spoil his season, even if they tried.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot revealed there’s a reason why his ending won’t be ruined, but he didn’t give specifics.

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it. There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away,” he explained.

“I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

He continued, “There’s no way they’re going to find out. I’m very excited about that because I think that’s what this show has wanted for a while and I’m excited that for my season there’s a really good chance that happens.”

Because of Peter’s choice of words, fans are starting to believe that Peter hasn’t made a decision yet on who he wants to spend his life with.

Get to Know Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS) ABC has finally released bios (and new photos!) for the women in the running for Pilot Peter's heart in Season 24.

What Reality Steve did reveal on his podcast is that [LIGHT SPOILER ALERT!] the final rose ceremony did happen. He maintains that the finale was filmed on November 17 in Australia, though we don't know the final result.

In fact, there are theories floating around that the actual final rose ceremony will occur during the After the Final Rose special in a couple of months. This would be a very smart thing for the show to do, seeing as it will keep viewers on their toes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:09pm PST

Do you think Peter has already picked a winner? Is he engaged to someone? Let us know all your thoughts!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC