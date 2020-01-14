'Yellowstone' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Beth Meets Josh Holloway's Roarke Morris (VIDEO)

There's nothing like bantering in a river.

Josh Holloway is joining the cast of Yellowstone as Roarke Morris in Season 3, and Paramount Network released a sneak peek showing his first interaction with a Dutton — and isn't it so entertaining to watch him and Beth (Kelly Reilly) together already?

Upon noticing him in the river, Beth ends her phone conversation and gets out of her car to alert him that he's trespassing. However, he corrects her; if he gets out of the river, that would be trespassing. Both sides of the river are private property.

Beth being Beth, she of course insults him as soon as she's climbed far enough down the river bank. But he takes it all in stride, even checking on her "interest in dinner." Plus, he informs her that he "was blessed with stamina." Watch the clip below to see more of their meeting.

In a preview of the new season, Holloway described his character as "a hedge fund baller." Series star Kevin Costner added, "you can't ignore him. You can't just close the gate."

Paramount Network has also ordered a new prison drama from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Yellowstone, Season 3, Summer 2020, Paramount Network