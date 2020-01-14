Paramount Network Orders Prison Drama From 'Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Paramount Network is adding to its slate from Taylor Sheridan.

The network announced Tuesday that it has ordered a new scripted drama, Mayor of Kingstown, from the Yellowstone co-creator and 101 Studios.

The drama is set in a small Michigan town where federal, state, and private prisons make up the only industry left. At the center of it is the McClusky family in a city that is completely dependent on prisons and their prisoners. The members of this family are the power brokers between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians.

Mayor of Kingstown is described as "a stark and brutal look at the business of incarceration."

Joining Sheridan as co-creator and executive producer is Hugh Dillon, with David Glasser also serving as executive producer.

Paramount Network also renewed Sheridan's The Last Cowboy, which had the network's most-watched unscripted series premiere since Ink Master: Redemption in September 2015. The next six episodes will continue to follow the lives of men and women who compete on the regular reining circuit, where riders compete as they guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins, and stops.

Mayor of Kingstown, Coming Soon, Paramount Network