Where to Watch 'Friends' Now That It's Left Netflix

It's 2020, and sadly, if you're a Friends fan, that means entering a months-long period during which you cannot stream the hit comedy.

The series left Netflix at the end of 2019, and it will next be available for binging on HBO Max — but that streaming service doesn't launch until May. So, until then, if you don't have the series on DVD or Blu-ray, what are your options?

Fortunately, reruns air on multiple channels daily. Make sure you check your cable guide for the schedules for channels including TBS, Nickelodeon (Nick at Nite), and Comedy Central. Plus, some cable providers may have select episodes available On Demand.

You can also buy digital copies of the episodes through Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes.

All 236 episodes of Friends will be available exclusively on HBO Max when the service launches. The streamer will also be the home of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars, The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, The West Wing, South Park, and others.

There has also been talk of an unscripted reunion special with the Friends cast and creators on HBO Max, but nothing has been announced just yet.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

