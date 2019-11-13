'Friends' Reunion: HBO Max in Talks With Cast for Unscripted Special

Could we be any more excited?

Fans of Friends have been hoping for a reunion for years now, and they may be getting their wish. All six members of the cast and the creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, are in talks for an unscripted reunion special on HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be leaving Netflix and moving over to the new streaming service.

But don't start celebrating yet. This "deal is far from done," and there's also the matter of scheduling and actually putting it together. However, if it does happen, fans would get to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer together again.

Every cast member except for Perry got together during an NBC special honoring director/producer James Burrows in 2016. But recently, the stars reunited, with Aniston sharing a photo of everyone back together as her introduction to Instagram. And as part of Friends' 25th anniversary, the rest of the stars all shared the same cast photo on social media in honor of the series.

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

Still, this wouldn't be the reunion that at least some fans are hoping for, especially with all the revivals coming to TV and streaming services. However, since that's not going to happen, this would be the next best thing.

And you can always comfort yourself in knowing that Crane believes the couples — Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler, and Phoebe and Mike — "are all still together," as he told TV Insider, even if you don't see it on-screen.