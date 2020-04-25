Best Lines of the Week (April 17-23): ‘The Gay Guy Gets to Have His Prince Charming, Too’

This week on TV, NBC had quite a few season finales, including America Ferrera‘s last Superstore and the conclusion of Will & Grace. Over at Netflix, the spicy reality show Too Hot to Handle premiered, as well as acerbic sitcom #blackAF, which sees black-ish creator Kenya Barris playing himself.

7 'Supernatural' References in 'Legends of Tomorrow's 'Zari, Not Zari'
Elsewhere, the couples of Married at First Sight reconvened for an explosive reunion, while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow crossed over into the world of Supernatural.

Check out the gallery below for this week’s best, funniest, and most memorable lines from TV.

Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle'
Netflix

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

“Harry’s from Australia, and I literally have no idea where that is… But everyone’s accent that isn’t American sounds the same.”

– Contestant Haley displays her knowledge of geography.

Eric McCormack and Matt Bomer in Will and Grace
Chris Haston/NBC

Will & Grace (NBC)

“The gay guy gets to have his Prince Charming too.”

– McCoy (Matt Bomer) asks Will (Eric McCormack) to consider their future together.

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul'
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul (AMC)

“Let’s John and Yoko this sucker.”

– Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) encourages Kim (Rhea Seehorn) to play hooky.

America Ferrera as Amy in 'Superstore' - Season 5
Casey Durkin/NBC

Superstore (NBC)

“If all you’re looking for is someone with a spicy last name, then I suggest you keep looking.”

– Amy (America Ferrera) doesn’t appreciate being tokenized during a job interview.

Mike Epps in '#blackAF'
Netflix

#blackAF (Netflix)

Titanic wasn’t nothing but Romeo and Juliet on a nasty-ass boat that sank.”

– Uncle Ray (Mike Epps) and Kenya Barris argue the merits of popular movies.

Married at First Sight season 10 Reunion
Lifetime

Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

“Thankfully, Katie made it really easy to not fall in love with her.”

– At the season 10 reunion, Derek explains why it didn’t work out with Katie.

Little Fires Everywhere 108
Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

“Maybe Izzy’s the only one who actually had it right.”

– Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn) and her siblings finally reject their mother’s (Reese Witherspoon) expectations.

Caity Lotz and Maisie Richardson-Sellers in DC's Legends of Tomorrow
The CW

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

“Dean’s my hall pass.”

– Sara (Caity Lotz) confesses her Supernatural crush to Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) when they come across the show being filmed.

Pamela Adlon (R) in 'Better Things'
FX

Better Things (FX)

“I want a food truck: knishes and carnitas.” 

– Sam (Pamela Adlon) throws Frankie (Hannah Alligood) a combination quinceanera/bat mitzvah: a batceañera.

Jane Fonda and Jimmy Kimmel on 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? (ABC)

“I still do your workout every afternoon.”

– Jimmy Kimmel gets Jane Fonda in the hot seat.

