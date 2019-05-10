Kenya Barris Announces His First Netflix Series: 'Black Excellence'

Showrunner Kenya Barris has finally announced his first project with Netflix following his recent partnership with the streaming giant.

Netflix has ordered Black Excellence, a series from Barris starring himself and actress Rashida Jones. The show, which is inspired by Barris' approach to parenting, race, relationships and culture, looks to reboot the "family sitcom" in a way like never before.

Black Excellence will see Jones serve as executive producer alongside Barris and Hale Rothstein (black-ish, grown-ish). The series is a single-camera comedy produced under Barris' banner Khalabo Ink Society.

Less than a year ago Barris made an overall series deal with the streamer to create content for the platform. Black Excellence is Barris' first series since making the move to Netflix.

Barris is best known for his shows running on ABC and Freeform. He created the successful comedy black-ish back in 2014 and went on to create the spinoff grown-ish for Freeform in 2018.

It's through his shows like black-ish and grown-ish that Barris has explored topics like issues of race and class as well as family dynamics in a realistic and compelling way that doesn't sacrifice the humor found in such scenarios.

Jones is best known for her roles in shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca.

