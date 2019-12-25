Best of 2019: TV's Special Achievements
From the moments that made us gasp to the performances that lit up our screens, here's a look at the best of 2019 — and the biggest cliffhangers heading into 2020!
Here, we take a look at notable achievements in...
Sports as Entertainment: The World Series
The seven-game slugfest ended on Fox with the Washington Nationals (above) on top, and viewers apologizing to neighbors for all the noise they made.
Defying All Logic: The Masked Singer
Fox's hit guessing game shouldn't have worked. Mystery celebs perform in disguise? And yet, here we — and Patti LaBelle, above — are.
Restoring Faith: One Day at a Time
Canceled by Netflix after three seasons in March, the beloved reboot of the family sitcom was picked up by Pop TV in June for a fourth.
Soap Opera Insanity: Days of Our Lives
What's bolder than the NBC soap’s one-year time jump? Stephen Nichols is back, not as fan fave Steve "Patch" Johnson but as villainous Stefano DiMera!
Cameo Coups: What We Do in the Shadows
The FX spoof assembled a starry council of "vampires" in May to judge its bumbling bloodsuckers: Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood), Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn), Paul Reubens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive), and, via Skype, Blade's Wesley Snipes.
Halloween Costume Ideas: Schitt’s Creek
Moira Rose's (Catherine O'Hara) comeback film, The Crows Have Eyes III, got shelved on the Pop TV comedy. But her mutant Dr. Clara Mandrake lives on.
