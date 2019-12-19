TV Insider Podcast: 'Westworld,' 'The Good Wife,' 'The Walking Dead' & More Best of the Decade Shows

It may be the end of 2019, but it's also the end of one wild decade filled with fantastic television ranging from compelling dramas to meaningful comedies.

While it's nearly impossible to encompass the broad spectrum of programs that made the 2010s great, staff members from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine are breaking down their favorites in the latest TV Insider Podcast episode.

Serving as hosts in this episode are staffers Emily Aslanian and Lori Perna, who begin by sharing their own favorites of the past decade including shows and TV events ranging from finales and specific episodes to formats. They welcome fellow staffers Mandi Bierly, Diane Snyder, Meredith Jacobs, Matt Roush, Sai Saha and Meaghan Darwish throughout this supersized installment to share their picks, as well.

So which shows made the roundup? Popular titles such as The Walking Dead, Downton Abbey, Westworld, Parks and Recreation, Game of Thrones and This Is Us were among the series discussed, but you'll have to listen to find out what else they chose as decade-defining television.

