Best of 2019: 4 New Dynamic Duos We Love (PHOTOS)

The Fox drama centers on profiler Malcolm Bright (Payne) recovering repressed memories of his serial killer dad (Michael Sheen). But it’s Payne’s endearing scenes with Young, as Malcolm’s wickedly witty but loving mom, Jessica Whitly, that we look forward to most.

Like their odd-couple detectives, who rely on each other’s strengths to catch a serial rapist in the Netflix series, these Emmy winners are perfectly matched: Wever’s Karen Duvall is infinitely patient, while Collette’s Grace Rasmussen has enough outrage for both of them.

As supportive platonic pals Judge Lola Carmichael and prosecutor Mark Callan, the pair have so much fun ending the day with drinks and banter, we’d be fine if the CBS courtroom drama was set in her chambers.

The chemistry between devout priest-in-training David Acosta and married skeptical shrink Kristen Bouchard (Colter and Herbers, above) is almost sinful on CBS’s frightfest. You can’t look away from their smart and sexy push-and-pull, no matter how disturbing their investigations into alleged demonic possessions become.

From the moments that made us gasp to the performances that lit up our screens, here’s a look at the best of 2019 — and the biggest cliffhangers heading into 2020!

With every year comes new characters — and new dynamics — on-screen for us to love. Whether it’s a familial bond, platonic partnership, or workplace flirtation, we can’t get enough.

Click through the gallery above for the new dynamic duos in 2019 that have us hooked.

