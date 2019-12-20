Matt Roush’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2019 (PHOTOS)

Amazon Prime Video

1. Fleabag

Truly heaven-sent — though not without a little hell-raising along the way — the second and, regrettably, final season of writer/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s sinfully brilliant British comedy (on Prime Video) just about swept the comedy Emmys. For good reason.

Few series can pack so much savage wit and raw emotion into a mere six episodes of cry-out-loud hilarity. Every word counts, including those the eponymous heroine speaks directly to the camera, letting the viewer in on her dirty secrets. This year those included not just the usual explosive family dysfunction but an unmistakable attraction to a “hot priest” (a dynamic Andrew Scott) who is every bit her match in ribald banter and smoldering sexuality. Looking right at us midway through a revealing monologue to her therapist, she declares, “I’m good at this!” Actually, she’s great at it. We’d give anything for Fleabag 3.