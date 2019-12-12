'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition' Ushers in the Season

The Great American Baking Show is back beginning Thursday, December 12, and the competition couldn't be any less fierce in the fun-spirited Holiday Edition.

Hosted by Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Anthony "Spice" Adams, the competition revolves around 10 bakers as they enter the famous tent from The Great British Baking Show, which inspires this American iteration, for the title of "America's Best Amateur Baker."

British Baking Show's Paul Hollywood and renowned pastry chef Sherry Yard return as judges, determining which bakers deserve to win each of the 24 challenges they face. Fans will be treated to six challenges per night when the show airs in back-to-back episodes.

Ahead of the premiere, we caught up with Adams and Yard, who attended a special screening event in New York City. They shared some behind the scenes secrets as well as why this show is so fitting for the season. To them, baking and the holidays are "all about family" and bringing them together. That's exactly what The Great American Baking Show is bound to do.

And if you're wondering how the bakers manage to perform without recipes, Yard revealed that contestants are told what area of baking they'll be working in each week — cakes, breads, pastry, etc — prior. It's up to them from that point onward whether they prepare or memorize something ahead of time. Bakers also provide grocery lists for the items they'll need.

There are some challenges where the bakers are tasked with recreating a confection provided to them and in those cases they're given a recipe, but there are missing details such as what temperature to bake at, how long to stir and more. Don't miss the organized chaos ensue.

In the Season 5 premiere, the bakers will tackle cake and bread with twists like the inclusion of olive oil among other things. Don't miss the holiday event on ABC this December.

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, December 12, 9/8c, ABC