The Roku Channel‘s spinoff of The Great British Bake-Off is finally set to arrive!

The network has debuted a new trailer for The Great American Baking Show, introducing hosts Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office) and Zach Cherry (Severance) alongside longtime original judges chef Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith.

In the footage above, we get a glimpse of the new United States contestants being put to the test by Hollywood and Leith, like crafting the perfect burger. “I expect the Americans to know what a burger is,” Hollywood says with an air of expectations. Soon after, however, a contestant proudly proclaims, “I have never eaten a hamburger in my life.”

Hopefully, they know how to cook one, as it appears the judges will be assigning the bakers several American-style dishes, like breakfast pancakes, pie (American flavors like Apple and Cherry, we’re guessing), and of course, sweet cake-based confections.

“We could not ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to dish out the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will deliver,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals at Roku initially said of the series announcement. He concluded, “he passion that fans have for this franchise is unmatched, and we’re so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel.”

The Great American Baking Show originally aired on ABC in 2015 with Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez as hosts and Mary Berry from the original series and pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini as judges. The third season, which saw Iuzzini return alongside Hollywood and new hosts Ayesha Curry and football player Anthony Adams, was pulled off schedule following sexual harassment allegations against Iuzzini.

The new six-episode series debut follows a star-studded version that premiered in December called the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, which featured Liza Koshy, Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, D’Arcy Carden, and Marshawn Lynch.

The Great American Baking Show, May 5, 2023, The Roku Channel