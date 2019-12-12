Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Asante Blackk & More Join 'Good Times' Live Episode Cast

ABC has added to its star-studded cast for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times.

The network announced the cast for Good Times Thursday. Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will be taking on the roles of Florida Evans and James Evans, while Jay Pharoah has been cast as J.J Evans, Asante Blackk as Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx as Thelma Evans, and Tiffany Haddish as Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome has also joined the cast.

As TV Insider reported, Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will be performing the theme song of Good Times.

ABC previously revealed that Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz will reprise their roles from the last All in the Family live episode. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado will join them, and their roles will be announced live.

In its second event, Live in Front of a Studio Audience is recreating installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's All in the Family and Good Times, created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

The event will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will serve as executive producers, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher directing the live show.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times, Wednesday, December 18, 8/7c, ABC