Meet the New & Returning Cast for 'Good Times' & 'All in the Family' Live Episodes

After the success of Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience on ABC earlier this year, the network is bringing another special to viewers timed to the holiday season.

Instead of the The Jeffersons, this time Good Times will join the lineup with returning title All in the Family. Set to air Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c, ABC has unveiled much of its casts for the event including plenty of new and returning celebs.

Returning for All in the Family, Woody Harrelson will reprise his role as Archie Bunker alongside Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker, Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic and Ike Barinholtz as Meathead. As for the latest group of stars joining the cast, Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado will appear in the special with yet-to-be-revealed roles in the All in the Family segment.

The holiday-inspired event will see the stars recreate episodes of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin's Emmy Award-winning series. At this time, stars to be featured in the Good Times segment will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television, Live in Front of Studio Audience, was a huge draw for fans. This time around, executive producers include Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows. The event will be directed by Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons was nominated for three Emmy Awards and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) earlier this fall. The May 22 broadcast averaged 14.29 million total viewers and a 2.68 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms after 35 days of TV playback.

