Patti LaBelle & Anthony Anderson to Perform 'Good Times' Theme Song on 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience'

What better way to celebrate ABC's second Live in Front of a Studio Audience special than with a musical performance?

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will perform the Good Times theme song for Norman Lear's next set of live episodes. Anderson played Henry Jefferson in May's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, All in the Family and The Jeffersons.

Casting for Good Times' iconic roles will be revealed at a later date.

ABC has already announced that Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz will reprise their roles as All in the Family's Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic, and Meathead.

Also joining them this time around will be Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado in yet-to-be-announced roles.

Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television will produce Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows will serve as executive producers. Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher will direct.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times, Wednesday, December 18, 8/7c, ABC