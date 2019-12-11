'The Voice' Top 4: Who Deserves to Win Season 17? (POLL)
NBC's The Voice is nearing its end as the contestants have been whittled down to a final Top 4.
It was an evening of emotional goodbyes on Tuesday as viewers said goodbye to half of the remaining contestants. Just as difficult was seeing the coaches bid their singers farewell.
Ultimately, fans welcomed Katie Kadan, Jake Hoot and Ricky Duran into the finalists ring first before learning that Rose Short had also made the cut. Kadan represents Team John Legend, Hoot is on Team Kelly Clarkson, Duran leads Team Blake Shelton and Short reps Team Gwen Stefani.
The contestants that bid viewers farewell were Will Breman, Hello Sunshine, Marybeth Byrd, and Kat Hammock.
Below, catch performances by the Top 4 throughout their Voice run and let us know which of the singers you'd like to see crowned Season 17 champion in our poll below.
Katie Kadan performs "Rolling in the Deep"
Jake Hoot sings "Cover Me Up"
Rose Short performs "Big White Room"
Ricky Duran sings "You Are the Best Thing"
Vote for your favorite in the poll and let us know what you think of Season 17 in the comments.
The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC