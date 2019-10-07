Nick Jonas Joins 'The Voice' as Coach for Spring 2020

The Voice has just added a new chart-topper to one of its swivel chairs: Nick Jonas!

As one-third of the Jonas Brothers and a solo artist in his own right, the Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated singer-actor will add another line to his long resume as the newest coach on the spring season of the NBC competition series.

In Season 18, Jonas will join returning superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, as well as host Carson Daly, on the Emmy-winning show. The 27-year-old announced the exciting news Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting the Jonas Brothers' album and latest single, "Only Human."

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

“We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The "Sucker" singer released his own statement, saying, "I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

The Voice is currently in the midst of its Blind Auditions for Season 17, featuring current coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC