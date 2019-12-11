SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' & More
The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira Wednesday, and streaming services dominated the television categories.
Netflix received the most nominations with 13, with HBO close behind with 10 and Amazon in third with seven.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received the most nominations, with four, while The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method all received three.
Check out the full list of TV nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, January 19, 8/7c, TNT and TBS