SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' & More

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira Wednesday, and streaming services dominated the television categories.

Netflix received the most nominations with 13, with HBO close behind with 10 and Amazon in third with seven.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received the most nominations, with four, while The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Morning Show, Fleabag, and The Kominsky Method all received three.

Check out the full list of TV nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, January 19, 8/7c, TNT and TBS