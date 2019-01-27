Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: The Complete List of TV Winners

Another Sunday in January brings another awards show! This time it's the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, a celebration of the best acting in television and film in 2019, airing on January 27 on TBS and TNT.

The night, hosted by multiple Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy winner Megan Mullally, will see 13 Actor awards given out total. Plus, the ever-lovable Tom Hanks will be on hand to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to renowned actor, writer, director, and producer Alan Alda.

As for the TV nominees, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark lead the categories with four nominations each. Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method are each celebrating their three nods.

So want to find out which stars from This Is Us, The Americans, and more came out on top? All of the nominees are listed below, and as the Actors are given out, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:



Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace — WINNER

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:



Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:



Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:



The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:



Daredevil

GLOW — WINNER

Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld