Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: The Complete List of TV Winners
Another Sunday in January brings another awards show! This time it's the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, a celebration of the best acting in television and film in 2019, airing on January 27 on TBS and TNT.
The night, hosted by multiple Screen Actors Guild Award and Emmy winner Megan Mullally, will see 13 Actor awards given out total. Plus, the ever-lovable Tom Hanks will be on hand to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to renowned actor, writer, director, and producer Alan Alda.
As for the TV nominees, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark lead the categories with four nominations each. Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method are each celebrating their three nods.
So want to find out which stars from This Is Us, The Americans, and more came out on top? All of the nominees are listed below, and as the Actors are given out, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace — WINNER
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Daredevil
GLOW — WINNER
Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld